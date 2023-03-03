Bryan Woman Is Sentenced To Prison After Failing Multiple Attempts At Probation From A 2014 Forgery Case

Instead of completing an eight year probation sentence for forging a check in 2014, a Bryan woman is ordered to serve a four year prison sentence.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office says 36 year old Courtney McFalls continually violated requirements to complete a program to address underlying substance abuse issues.

Prosecutors say McFalls made fun of presenters at drug court, was disrespectful at local recovery meetings, presented forged Alcoholics Anonymous meeting cards, and repeatedly lied to drug court staff and her probation officer.

A news release from the D-A’s office stated that McFalls failed the highest and most supportive level of supervision that someone on probation can receive in Brazos County.

According to online court records, after McFalls admitted to forgery, she faced four motions to modify her sentence then two revocation motions.

McFalls was placed on probation after admitting to stealing a check from an elderly relative and signed it for a third person to cash at the victim’s bank.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Friday, February 17, 2023, Judge David Hilburn of the 361st District Court sentenced Courtney McFalls to 4 years in prison for the offense of Forgery of a Financial Instrument—Elderly following a hearing on the State’s Motion to Revoke Probation.

In February 2015, McFalls pled guilty to the third-degree felony offense of Forgery of a Financial Instrument/Elderly. This conviction stemmed from an offense in July of 2014 in which McFalls stole a check from an elderly relative. The check was later made out to an associate of McFalls and cashed at his bank.

Due to her lack of prior felony criminal history, McFalls received a felony conviction and eight years probation. As part of her probation, she was ordered to complete treatment at a SAFPF (Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility) to address underlying substance abuse issues. She was also required to complete the Brazos County Drug Court Program.

Drug court participants are supervised on a specialty case load for offenders evaluated as having a substance abuse disorder. The program provides comprehensive supervision, drug testing, treatment services, and immediate incentives and sanctions. Participants in the program pass through four phases followed by a final Empowered phase. Each phase includes treatment and court participation goals that participants must accomplish before being promoted to the next phase.

The combination of SAFPF and Drug Court is the highest and most supportive level of supervision that a probationer can receive in Brazos County.

McFalls continually violated the conditions of her probation and was repeatedly sanctioned by Drug Court. These violations included making fun of presenters at drug court, being disrespectful at local recovery meetings, presenting forged AA meeting cards, as well repeatedly lying to drug court staff and her probation officer. She was eventually expelled from the Drug Court program.

Evidence was presented at the hearing of these violations as well as evidence of online bullying McFalls was engaged in for over three years while on probation.

Assistant district attorney Anjelica Harris issued the following statement: “Courtney McFalls was given ample resources and opportunities to successfully complete the conditions of her probation and benefit from the Drug Court program. She chose to disregard that opportunity and in turn made Drug Court less supportive for participants actively seeking recovery. Now she has to face the consequences of her actions.”