Bryan Woman Is Arrested On Violating A Protection Order That Was Issued Following An Arrest Last Month

A Bryan woman out on bond after she was arrested last month on domestic violence charges returned to jail last Friday on charges of violating two conditions of a protection order.

30 year old Haley Hargett was arrested outside the victim’s home with the victim inside…which are both violations of the January protection order.

Last month, the victim told Bryan police officers he was put into a headlock and was punched by Hargett. That was followed by Hargett getting in a vehicle, hitting a car belonging to the victim’s mother, then physically assaulting her mother-in-law.

Hargett is again out of jail, this time after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $20,000 dollars.