Bryan Woman In The Brazos County Jail Four Times In March, Eight Times In The Last 10 Months, And 34 Times In 15 Years

A Bryan woman is booked in the Brazos County jail for the fourth time this month, the eighth time in ten months, and the 34th time since July 2008.

35 year old Erica Jenkins returned last Friday following her third arrest in 18 days by Bryan police for public intoxication.

On Saturday, a sheriff’s office arrest report states Jenkins refused to enter her cell. Then she threw a cup of juice that contained her spit.

Jenkins was charged with assaulting two detention officers who were hit by the liquid.

Online jail records show Jenkins served time last year for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury.

Jenkins remains held as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.