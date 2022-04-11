Bryan Woman Headed To Prison For Injuring A Disabled Man In 2015

A Bryan woman who admitted in Brazos County district court in July of 2017 to injuring a disabled man in May of 2015 is found guilty of violating probation for the second time.

According to court documents, 38 year old Ashley Turner was sentenced to four years in prison.

Turner’s probation violations included using methamphetamine, and for ten consecutive months failing to take court ordered drug tests.

The punishment also covers Turner violating probation in a separate case of possessing meth two years ago.

And she is awaiting two trials after she was indicted last year in separate cases of forgery and possession of a controlled substance.