Bryan Woman Drowns At Lake Somerville

A Bryan woman died after drowning at Lake Somerville.

The Burleson County sheriff’s office reported the body of 30 year old Olivia Sweeney was found Sunday afternoon near the location where she disappeared Saturday evening.

Sweeney was part of a group of people in the water near Birch Creek state park several hundred yards from the shoreline when she went underwater and did not resurface.

The body was taken to Austin for an autopsy.

From the Burleson County sheriff’s office:

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 7:00 PM the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office

received a report of a missing person who was last seen in the water near Birch Creek State Park.

According to witnesses, a group of individuals were on a boat several hundred yards from the

shoreline. One of the individuals was swimming near the boat and was seen going underwater

but she did not resurface.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene and began searching for the missing swimmer.

That search was suspended at 4:00 AM and was resumed this morning at daybreak.

At 12:15 PM the body of the missing swimmer was recovered in close-proximity were she was last seen.

Her body has been transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin where an autopsy will be performed.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas

Department of Public Safety, Somerville Fire Department, Birch Creek Fire Department, St.

Joseph’s EMS, PHI Air Med 7, Washington County’s Air Unit and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Identification of Deceased: Olivia Paige Sweeney, 30, of Bryan, DOB: 05/30/1990