Bryan Woman Awaiting Three Trials Is Arrested After Attempting To Cash A Forged Check

A Bryan woman’s third arrest in the last seven months is on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check for $2,300 dollars.

According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 38 year old Cynthia Durning told a deputy that someone gave her the check and they would split the cash.

The check, which came from a Caldwell business, was mailed to a Bryan business where their mail was stolen the same day of the attempted check cashing.

Durning was released from jail on her promise to make future court appearances.

Online records show Durning is awaiting trials in three other cases, accusing her of felony forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license.