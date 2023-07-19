Bryan Woman Arrested On Charges Of Setting Fires In Her Duplex

A Bryan woman is arrested on charges of setting fire inside her duplex.

The arrest report from the Bryan fire marshal’s office says 33 year old Gina Hernandez set fire the night of July 11 in her living room, both bedrooms, and both bathrooms.

After Hernandez notified a neighbor of the fire, she drove away.

Two days after the fire on Wilde Oak Circle, investigators learned Hernandez was being treated for a medical emergency at a local hospital.

It was there, according to the arrest report, that she was recorded on Bryan police department video admitting to starting the fires.

Hernandez, who was also charged with evidence tampering, remained in jail as of July 19 in lieu of bonds totaling $95,000 dollars.