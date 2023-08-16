Bryan Woman Arrested In July On An Arson Charge Returns To Jail On A New Charge Of Family Violence Aggravated Assault With A Weapon

A Bryan woman is in the Brazos County jail for the second time in 22 days.

An arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office accuses 33 year old Gina Hernandez of firing two shots at a man inside a mobile home west of Bryan on August 5th.

At the time of that arrest, Hernandez was out of jail after posting bond following her arrest last month on a charge of setting fire to the man’s prior residence on Wilde Oak Circle in Bryan.

As of August 16th, Hernandez remains in jail on bonds totaling $135,000 dollars. That includes her recent arrest on a charge of family violence aggravated assault with a weapon and the July arrest on charges of arson and evidence tampering.