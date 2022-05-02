Bryan Woman Arrested For The Second Time In Five Days On A Weapons Charge

For the second time in five days, a Bryan woman went to jail on a weapons charge.

28 year old Jasmine Franklin bonded out April 22 on a charge of bringing a handgun to work.

She returned to jail April 27 after Bryan police arrested her on a charge of firing a gun inside someone’s apartment the night before she went to work with a handgun in her backpack.

One gunshot, which struck a door, missed hitting children and adults who were inside.

Officers recovered a shell casing but not the bullet.

Franklin was released from jail April 30 after posting a $25,000 dollar bond on the new charge.

Original story, April 26, 2022:

For the second time in 12 months, a Bryan woman is arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Last Friday afternoon, Bryan police responded to a witness report of a woman who came to work with a gun. According to the BPD arrest report, a supervisor took a backpack belonging to the woman where officers found a handgun.

The woman told officers she forgot she had the gun in her backpack. And she said she not bring the gun in anticipation of using it against others from a disturbance from the night before at an apartment where a bullet hole and a shell casing were found.

Because the employer has posted signs and has a signed employment agreement prohibiting firearms and the woman does not have a gun license, that led to the arrest of 38 year old Jasmine Franklin.

Online jail records show she was arrested on the same charge in April of last year. According to the Brazos County Attorney’s office, the case was refused because of a clerical error on behalf of the officer seeking the warrant.

Franklin is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond in the new case.