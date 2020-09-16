Bryan Woman Arrested For Striking A 13 Year Old With A Hummer

A Bryan police officer says he saw a Hummer drive into the yard of a home and strike a 13 year old girl.

The driver then left the scene but was caught by another officer.

38 year old Latonya Payton of Bryan was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

The officer was on the scene of a disturbance Monday afternoon outside a home on Moss Street…across the street from Sadie Thomas Park.

According to the arrest report, the officer had told Payton to leave when she did a U-turn and revved the engine.

The officer witnessed the Hummer strike the teenager, with the vehicle stopping on top of the girl’s right ankle.

A BPD spokesperson told WTAW News the girl was treated by medics for the injury.

Payton is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.

According to online records, Payton is awaiting trials in Brazos County district court in two cases from 2018…one on a misdemeanor charge of family violence assault causing bodily injury, and felony theft with a prior conviction.