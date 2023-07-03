Bryan Woman Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions

A 72 year old Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since she was arrested June 24th for DWI with three prior convictions.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, 72 year-old Margaret Stauch called emergency services complaining about pain in her arm. She then drove from her residence to a convenience store on Finfeather Road.

While the Bryan police officer was en route to assist the fire department, Stauch informed dispatch she was driving back home.

Stauch was found in a running car in her driveway where paramedics confirmed that she was not having a medical emergency. She was transported to a local hospital where a blood sample was taken and then she was taken to jail.

According to online court records, this is Stauch’s third arrest this year.