Bryan Woman Arrested For Attempted To Rob Young Girls And Other Charges, A College Station Man Is Arrested For The Ninth Time Since February, And Bryan Police Go To A Home For The 12th Time This Year

A Bryan woman in jail since her arrest November 15th for a vehicle burglary and possessing a dangerous drug now faces charges of robbing two young girls and taking a birth certificate and checkbooks belonging to elderly residents. This all this happened on the same day in a neighborhood east and north of Sue Haswell Park. The Bryan police arrest reports say 34 year old Amber Woodson threatened to beat up 10 and 12 year old girls with a stick if they did not give her the keys to a S-U-V that was parked in the children’s driveway. The girls, who had just gotten off a school bus, were able to run inside their house and close the door. The younger child cried for a couple of hours. Woodson remains jailed as of November 27th in lieu of bonds totaling $148,000 dollars.

College Station police arrest a man for the ninth time since February. CSPD’s arrest report says officers who responded last Wednesday night (November 23rd) to someone trespassing at Walmart found a man who was wanted on seven municipal court warrants. 27 year old Damichael Henson of College Station is accused of threatening to kill officers and judges. Online jail records show Henson’s eight prior arrests this year were all for public intoxication. Online court records show Henson pleaded guilty to assaulting a public servant in 2020 and harassing public servants in 2021. Henson remains in jail as of November 27th on the newest charge of retaliation. Bond was set at $8,000 dollars.

The 12th time this year that Bryan police respond to a home south of city cemetery, a woman is arrested for family violence assault resulting in an injury. 25 year old Kadaesha White is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond from her arrest the day before Thanksgiving. The BPD arrest report says the victim, who did not want to press charges, was struck with a yard rake and was bit on his right forearm.