A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time.

Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.

Watson is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order against the victim in November 2022.

Watson is held in lieu of bonds totaling $28,000 dollars.