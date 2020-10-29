Bryan Woman Accused Of Failing To Get Medical Care For Her 11 Month Old Son

The mother of an 11 month old was arrested this week by Bryan police (BPD) on a charge of not giving her son immediate medical assistance in early July.

25 year old Danielle Ziegelmann of Bryan is accused of not having her baby son checked out for what turned out to be a broken thigh bone and ten broken ribs.

According to the BPD arrest report, the baby was fortunate that his grandparents recognized the leg injury and took him to an emergency room. The E-R trip was after Ziegelmann told the child’s grandparents all her son needed was a bottle. Then she left with her boyfriend for Houston.

No one has been arrested for causing the baby’s injuries. According to the arrest report, the mother told the detective she believes the baby broke his leg after his foot became stuck in his crib. She also said her three year old daughter pulled the baby’s leg and pushed on the baby’s chest.

After the first interview, child and protective services removed all of Ziegelmann’s children from her custody.

Ziegelmann is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.

She is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a woman in August of last year.