Bryan Warming Center Reopens This Weekend And Volunteers Are Needed

The Community Action Coalition of the Brazos Valley is reopening the warming center at the Bryan VFW this weekend.

The coalition is also seeking volunteers to help operate the center Friday from eight p.m. until Saturday at noon, and from Saturday at eight p.m. until Sunday at noon.

Click HERE to register as a volunteer.

Coalition spokeswoman Felicia Benford said up to 45 people used the warming center when it was opened three days earlier this week.

She also thanked the VFW and its members for their flexibility in making the building available this weekend.

Click below to hear Felicia Benford’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Warming center in Bryan is reopening this weekend and there is a call for volunteers” on Spreaker.