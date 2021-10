Bryan High Football picked up its second win in a row last night, rolling past Killeen, 30-14.

The Vikings defense was stout, holding the Kangaroos to just 190 total yards and racking up a defensive score with Tyson Turner’s 45-yard return on a fumble.

With the win, Bryan improves to 2-5 on the year and 2-2 in District 12-6A.