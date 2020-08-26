Bryan School Board Members Learn State Regulations Require Hiring A Roofing Consultant

Bryan school board members at their last meeting approved giving the superintendent the authority to negotiate and enter a contract with a consultant for future roofing projects.

Board members learned from chief financial officer Kevin Beesaw and board president Mark McCall a consultant was a state requirement for roofing projects above $50,000 dollars.

The consultant chosen by the board was among 13 that submitted a proposal.

Click below for comments from Mark McCall and Kevin Beesaw during the August 17, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting: