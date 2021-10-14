Bryan Rotary Club Field of Valor Celebrates 10th Anniversary

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Bryan Rotary Club Field of Valor.

Bunny Pratt, Events Chair, says the 1,000 American flag salute at Veterans Park honors active military, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers.

“These are not teeny tiny flags, these are large flags on 10 foot flag poles, and when you see them in mass, it really is a neat experience,” says Pratt.

Pratt says for $50, you can tag a flag in honor or memory of someone’s service to our country or community.

“Your name will be put as the donor and your honoree name will be put on there as well and what they are being honored for,” says Pratt.

Pratt encourages people to post their stories online with the hashtag #togetherwehonor.

The Bryan Rotary Club Field of Valor will be on display from November 6th through November 14th at Veterans Park.

Listen to “10th Anniversary of Bryan Rotary Club’s Field of Valor” on Spreaker.

News release from Bryan Rotary Club:

Veterans Week 2021 marks the 10th Anniversary of the Bryan Rotary Club Field of Valor—a patriotic display of 1000 American flags in Veterans Park. The FOV project exists SERVE the community, to HONOR those who serve selflessly, and to EDUCATE students.

Help provide a moving tribute to our active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers by tagging a flag for $50 in honor or memory of someone’s service to our country or community. The Field of Valor flag display will be open to the public for viewing November 6-14, 2021 at Veterans Park in College Station. Flag tag reservation forms may be downloaded and mailed in with a check or paid online with a credit card. Call 979-361-7992 or visit www.Bryan-Rotary.org for details.

Bunny Pratt, the Event Chair, says, “It’s the stories we learn from our flag tag supporters that keep us motivated to plan and prepare the display every year. Such sacrifices of time, of family, and especially of lives deserve our recognition. We hope people will be drawn to Veterans Park to see this amazing and awe-inspiring display of American flags to tour the Field of Valor and Memorials and reflect on those honored there. This park is a gem!”

For one hundred years, the Bryan Rotary Club has been a vibrant service focused organization whose members unite to take action locally and internationally where a need exists. Together, we can continue to serve for good. More information is available at www.Bryan-Rotary.org.