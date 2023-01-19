Bryan Police Use A Drone To Arrest Two Men On Multiple Charges

Two men with outstanding warrants were arrested Sunday morning for multiple charges.

According to the College Station police arrest reports, just before 8 a.m., officers responding to a verbal disturbance at the Twin City Condominiums on Verde Drive saw two men walking towards Silver Spur Circle. One of the officers recognized one of the men as 18 year-old Daelon Hudgins of Bryan who had an outstanding warrant for evading arrest the week prior.

When the officers stopped their patrol car, the two men took off. After a short foot chase, 19 year-old Semaje Rooks of Bryan was caught and arrested.

With the assistance of a police drone, Hudgins was found and after another foot chase, was also caught and arrested.

Hudgins was charged with evading, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and his outstanding warrant.

Rooks was charged with evading, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify, minor in possession of tobacco and his outstanding warrant.