Bryan Police Second Arrest Of A Middle School Student In 13 Days On A Charge Of Making A Threat

Bryan police arrest a 12 year old for making a terroristic threat at Davila Middle School.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that on Tuesday, other students possibly heard the seventh grader say he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot a teacher.

This is the second time in 13 days that a Bryan ISD middle school student has been arrested for making a threat on campus. On August 16th, a teacher at Stephen F. Austin middle school overheard a 14 year old young man in a hallway yelling an unidentified threat towards the school. The teacher notified the administration, who in turn contacted police.

Law enforcement in College Station ISD is provided by the Brazos County sheriff’s office. A sheriff’s spokesman tells WTAW News that so far this year, one student has been arrested. A juvenile at College Station High School is charged with possessing a vape pen containing T-H-C.