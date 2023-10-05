Bryan Police Say A 13 Year Old Spraypainted Graffiti In A Northeast Neighborhood

Bryan police believe last weekend’s spray painting a neighborhood behind the Premiere Cinemas building was done by a 13 year old.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that they are working with the district attorney’s office to get arrest warrants for the young man, who as of Wednesday afternoon was in the custody of his parents.

Collective damage from 15 residential victims and six commercial business victims in the Austin’s Colony area was estimated at more than $7,000 dollars.

Investigators believe the teen did this by himself.