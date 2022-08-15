Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children

Last Friday morning, Bryan police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a possible hostage situation at an apartment near the Blinn College-Bryan campus that was determined to be unsubstantiated.

After arriving at the apartment, officers found 27 snakes sharing an apartment with five children between the ages of two and 15.

The four bedroom, one floor apartment also contained live and dead rats and mice, along with cockroaches and flies and numerous bags of trash.

The parents, 40 year old Gregory and 38 year old Jennie Page, were arrested for child endangerment and harboring wild animals. As of Monday morning, they remain in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000 dollars each.

The children were placed in state custody.

A BPD spokesman had no information about how the snakes were removed or who has custody.

16 venomous snakes that were found included seven found in a game room (two desert horn vipers, two puff adlers, one tzabcan rattlesnake, one western diamondback rattlesnake, and one speckled rattlesnake) and seven in the living room (three gaboon vipers, one horn viper, one tzabcan rattlesnake, one western diamondback, and one albino rattlesnake).

According to BPD arrest reports, the person making the hostage threats was in the United Kingdom.

Original story, April 12, 2022:

