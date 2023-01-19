Bryan Police Responding To A Disturbance Conducts A Traffic Stop That Leads To An Arrest On Drug Charges

Bryan police seize more than one and a half pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop that was in response to a disturbance and a possible home burglary.

That is according to the arrest report for a passenger in a SUV that was stopped five blocks from the disturbance and matched the vehicle description.

19 year old Mark Medrano of Bryan was charged with possessing 24 small bags and four large bags of meth.

BPD estimated the meth had a street value of around $2,000 dollars.

Medrano, who was jailed Saturday morning, was still in jail Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $82,000 dollars on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.