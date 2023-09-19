Bryan Police Respond To Two Weapons Incidents At The Same Apartment Complex

Bryan police respond twice in three days to the same apartment complex to deal with a weapons related incident.

Saturday (September 16) at 3:55 in the morning, officers learned that a disturbance was the result of three known suspects entered a residence and firing an undisclosed number of shots towards walls. The victim said the gun was also pointed at them. No one was injured.

Monday (September 18) during the noon hour, officers who responded to a domestic disturbance led to the arrests of both parties. BPD police arrest reports say a man and woman were charged with criminal trespassing for living in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment. The man, 29 year old Lamar Deere, was also arrested for assaulting the woman, disorderly conduct for pointing a shotgun at three men who attempted to intervene, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Deere remained in jail September 19 in lieu of bonds totaling $36,580 dollars. The 23 year old woman, whose name is not being released by WTAW News because she was the victim of a domestic assault, remained in jail as of September 19 in lieu of a $2,000 dollar bond on the criminal trespassing charge.

Both incidents took place at The Retreat at 2818 complex on Providence Avenue.