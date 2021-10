Gunfire in far west Bryan Saturday morning led to police discovering two dogs had been shot.

A BPD spokesman says outside a home near the Brazos County Expo, one dog was killed and another was taken to a vet by their owner.

Both dogs are accused of attacking a man who was standing near the street. He was not injured.

A friend of the man being attacked fired his gun.

The dog owner was ticketed for an attack by a dangerous dog.