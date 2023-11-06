Bryan Police Respond To Five Reports Of Gunfire In Four Days

Bryan police respond to five reports of gunfire between October 30 and November 2.

Halloween night (October 31), two groups of people traded gunfire across Highway 21 near M-L-K. A BPD arrest report says a rap video recorded at The Green Hornet Bar identified 11 people with a gun. After the video was recorded, another group of people across the highway started shooting. Investigators believe those inside the bar went outside and returned fire. Officers found 42 bullet casings. Out of 10 men between the ages of 17 and 21 who were inside the bar with guns, five were arrested on weapons charges. None of the 11 in the bar and no one who fired from across the highway have been arrested for shooting a woman in the shoulder who was in the parking lot of the bar during the gunfire. Those who were arrested as of November 3 includes 21 year old Jasteven Craft of Bryan, who is also being held on probation violation charges from Burleson County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm. Others who have been arrested from the gunfire outside The Green Hornet are 20 year old Justin Lamount Headge of College Station, 18 year old Jayden Walker of Bryan, 18 year old Broderick Parnell Jr. of Bryan, and 17 year old Elijah Ratcliff of College Station. The arrest reports lists the involvement of ten BPD officers and one Brazos County sheriff’s deputy. The arrest reports also note that The Green Hornet Bar has a state liquor license that prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from being inside and making it illegal to possess a firearm inside the business.

Bryan police responded Thursday night (November 2) to a gunfire report from outside the Twin Peaks bar. The BPD arrest report says a man arguing with a woman in the parking lot fired eight shots into the air. Charges against 49 year old Sergio Gutierrez-Rosales of Bryan includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, and drunk driving with breath alcohol samples around one and a half times the legal limit at .122 and .118.

BPD announced an arrest Friday (November 3) from a report Thursday between 1 and 2 a.m. of a vehicle that was struck by a bullet on Boonville Road near Briarcrest. 43 year old Hugo Leiva of Bryan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. The BPD arrest report says investigators believe Leiva shot the wrong vehicle. The driver of a blue Toyota car reported hearing three shots. One bullet was found under the hood and two bullets were found in a light pole. Investigators learned that a nearby convenience store, Leiva pointed a gun at the driver of a blue Jaguar car. No one was injured.

On Monday (October 30), Bryan police respond to a report of gunfire west of Midtown Park, where an officer learns the target was someone delivering mail. The BPD arrest report says after the victim was chased, one of two men inside a pickup fired one shot, which flattened the tire on the rear passenger side of the victim’s S-U-V. A handgun was taken into evidence, and 41 year old Justin Sims of Bryan is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest on charges of deadly conduct by firing a gun and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The second man with Sims was not arrested.

Bryan police continue to investigate a report that on the morning of November 1, gunfire damaged a home on West M-L-K near Bowery. No one was injured.