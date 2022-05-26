Bryan Police Respond To Disturbance During A BISD Elementary School Awards Presentation

The next to last day of classes at a Bryan ISD elementary school included a disturbance requiring a police response.

Bryan police report no arrests from Wednesday’s incident at Fannin elementary.

A BISD statement says in part that the inappropriate actions of a few parents during Fannin’s awards ceremony will not outshine the overwhelmingly positive actions from parents in our schools and community this school year. And BISD is working with BPD to determine appropriate actions against those who were involved.

BPD had an undisclosed number of officers in the building due to the Uvalde shooting. More officers responded to the disturbance, which was first reported by KBTX after they received a video of what happened.

Statement from Bryan ISD:

“The unfortunate behavior from parents/guardians at the elementary awards ceremony yesterday does not represent our schools and will not be tolerated. Bryan ISD is currently working with Bryan PD to determine appropriate actions against the family members involved. We’re thankful for the many dedicated parents and guardians in our district. The inappropriate actions of a few parents yesterday at one of our schools will not outshine the overwhelmingly positive actions from parents in our schools and our community this school year. We look forward to continuing to partner with our parents and the surrounding community going into next school year.”