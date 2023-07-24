Bryan Police Respond To A Pair Of Gunfire Reports

Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire outside an apartment complex north of the Northgate district Friday night make two arrests on multiple charges. BPD arrest reports show no one and no property was hit by the gunfire. A 16 year old was seen on doorbell video pointing what turned out to be a stolen gun at two men. He was taken to juvenile detention on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a weapon. 17 year old Nathanael Ainello of Bryan, who was threatened by the 16 year old, was taken to jail on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possessing methamphetamine and marijuana. Another juvenile who was threatened with the gun was released to their parents.

Bryan police continue to look for those responsible for gunfire last Thursday night that struck a home and a vehicle. No one was hit by the shots that were fired outside the home on West 18th Street, which is north of the intersection of Highway 21 and MLK.