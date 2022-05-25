Bryan Police Requesting Public Assistance Looking For Two Suspects In A Recent Westside Shooting

Bryan police is requesting public assistance in finding two men accused of gunfire last Friday in a neighborhood west of Midtown Park.

According to BPD social media, both men are considered armed and dangerous.

17 year old Donald Malveaux Jr. is accused of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

19 year old Frederick Parnell is accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Three people who were shot are out of the hospital.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, but they are still looking for a motive.

The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Sprucewood, which is in a residential area bordered between Finfeather and Harvey Mitchell and between Turkey Creek and Villa Maria.

Malveaux and Parnell have been add to the Brazos County Crime Stoppers most wanted list.