Bryan Police Reports Gunfire Inside A Bryan Apartment Injures One And Results In One Arrest

Gunfire inside a west Bryan apartment complex Sunday during the two a.m. hour resulted in a man going to the hospital and another man going to jail.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, when 27 year old Hugo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. saw an officer with a rifle, Quintero dropped to his knees and put his hands into air.

That was followed by a Jeep pulling up to the scene, a man getting out the passenger seat, and telling an officer that he had been shot.

The victim was treated in a local emergency room after being grazed in the head.

The arrest report noted officers finding 18 bullet casings in the apartment where the gunfire took place.

Quintero remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $400,000 dollars after he was arrested on charges of burglary with the intent to commit another felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.