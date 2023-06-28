Bryan Police Report No Foul Play in Suspicious Death Investigation

Bryan police investigating a suspicious death on Monday morning report there are no signs of foul play.

According to a BPD tweet, a body was found in a vacant building near Rent-A-Center on South Texas Avenue on Monday morning.

Preliminary autopsy findings and investigation indicate it was a natural death. The deceased was not identified.

Original story on Monday, June 26, 2023:

Bryan Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue.

According to a BPD tweet, police responded to the area between Pease St and Dodge St Monday around 11 a.m.

There is no threat to the public and no other details have been released.