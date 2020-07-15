Bryan Police Report A College Station Man Was Shot To Death While Attempting An Armed Robbery

Bryan police announce the man who was shot to death west of the downtown area early Tuesday morning was attempting to commit an armed robbery.

He has been identified as 25 year old Easley Jones of College Station.

BPD continues to look for at least two other people who were involved in the gunfire on West MLK near Sterling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD or Brazos County Crimestoppers.

Original story:

Gunfire west of downtown Bryan early Tuesday morning left one man dead.

Officer Kole Taylor says around four a.m. on West MLK near Sterling, three and possibly more people were involved in a confrontation.

As of midday Tuesday, no one was in custody.

The name of the man who died has not been released because family has not been notified.

Click below for comments from Kole Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

News release from Bryan police:

On July 14th, 2020 at approximately 4:00 A.M., Officers responded to the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Street for reports of a shooting.

A person was approached by two males, one of which pointed a handgun at them.

A confrontation ensued between the involved parties and gunfire was exchanged.

Responding officers located a person with an apparent gunshot wound a short distance away from the call location.

The person with the gunshot wound was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries have been reported.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages but the Bryan Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

We will release more information as it becomes available.