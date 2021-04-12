Bryan Police Report A 16 Year Old Found Dead On Sunday Is Being Investigated As A Murder

Bryan police report a person who was found dead Sunday morning of an apparent gunshot wound is being investigated as a murder.

The person who died was identified as 16 year old Ponce DeLeon of Bryan.

While officers were at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex (BRAC), where DeLeon was found, a second shooting victim arrived at a Bryan hospital. That person, another 16 year old, is in stable condition.

Investigators believe the teens are connected to the same shooting.

BPD’s news release did not indicate if anyone else was involved or what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD’s criminal investigations division at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Original story:

A person was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Sunday morning at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex (BRAC).

The only other information in the tweet from the Bryan police department is that the discovery was made just before 8 a.m. and that this appears to be an isolated incident.