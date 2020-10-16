Bryan Police Release Suspect Information From A Tuesday Bank Robbery

Bryan police release suspect information from a robbery Tuesday during the noon hour at the First Convenience Bank inside the Kroger store on Boonville Road.

BPD’s person of interest is identified as a white woman between five feet and five feet four who was driving a dark colored 2005-2012 model Nissan Pathfinder.

The suspect is accused of making verbal threats and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD detective Miller at 979-209-5326, detective Suehs at 979-209-5354, or BPD’s general phone number 979-209-5300.