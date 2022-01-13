Bryan Police Recover More Than 360 Pieces Of Stolen Mail And Arrest A Houston Couple

January 13, 2022
Bryan post office, August 31, 2017.
Bryan police officers recover more than 360 pieces of stolen mail from Bryan, Waco, Hewitt, and surrounding areas.

Two officers driving by the Bryan post office at 1:30 in the morning on Monday thought it was suspicious seeing a pickup next to the collection box.

The BPD arrest report indicated there had been mail thefts from other boxes “as part of a larger criminal scene.”

That led the officers to follow the truck from the collection box to a nearby convenience store.

The officers then started questioning a couple from Houston who spoke Spanish and did not know anyone in Bryan.

The passenger picked up a garbage bag containing clothes. One of the officers also saw an envelope addressed in English from someone in Bryan to someone in Bryan.

That led to a search where officers found the garbage bag contained 163 parcels and letters and a suitcase with at least 200 items.

46 year old Carlos Omar Cruz and 26 year old Delmis Guillen-Castillo remains in the Brazos County jail on charges of mail theft.

Cruz is also charged with giving a false name.

Photos of (L-R) Carlos Omar Cruz and Delmis Guillen-Castillo from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
