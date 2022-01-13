Bryan Police Recover More Than 360 Pieces Of Stolen Mail And Arrest A Houston Couple

Bryan police officers recover more than 360 pieces of stolen mail from Bryan, Waco, Hewitt, and surrounding areas.

Two officers driving by the Bryan post office at 1:30 in the morning on Monday thought it was suspicious seeing a pickup next to the collection box.

The BPD arrest report indicated there had been mail thefts from other boxes “as part of a larger criminal scene.”

That led the officers to follow the truck from the collection box to a nearby convenience store.

The officers then started questioning a couple from Houston who spoke Spanish and did not know anyone in Bryan.

The passenger picked up a garbage bag containing clothes. One of the officers also saw an envelope addressed in English from someone in Bryan to someone in Bryan.

That led to a search where officers found the garbage bag contained 163 parcels and letters and a suitcase with at least 200 items.

46 year old Carlos Omar Cruz and 26 year old Delmis Guillen-Castillo remains in the Brazos County jail on charges of mail theft.

Cruz is also charged with giving a false name.