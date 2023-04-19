Bryan Police Record Seven Incidents In Two Days At Six Bryan ISD Campuses

Bryan police has recorded seven incidents during the first two days this week at six Bryan ISD school campuses.

Tuesday at Rayburn Intermediate, a school resource officer who responded to a student who was disrupting a class, then pushed an assistant principal was arrested for assaulting a public servant and was taken to juvenile detention.

Also taken to juvenile detention, was a Rudder High student who on Monday was arrested for assaulting a public servant after pushing a teacher. Also on Monday, a Bryan High student was arrested after they were accused of punching another student.

BPD also recorded four incidents to document what happened. At Davila Middle School, a student told school officials that another student touched them inappropriately. At M.C. Harris alternative school, a teacher told an officer they were threatened by one of two students who were arguing in a bathroom. There were two incidents reported at Jane Long Intermediate. One incident involved a student at a different school threatened on social media to injure a Jane Long student. And a parent wished to document an incident last week where one student threatened to injure another student.