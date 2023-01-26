Bryan Police Receive Three Felony Property Crime Cases On Wednesday

Bryan police received three reports on Wednesday of felony property crime cases where the value of what was taken is still being added up.

One theft involves up to $300,000 dollars of medical supplies that were taken from a building on William Joel Bryan Parkway east of Sue Haswell Park.

Another theft follows a burglary of the Circle K store on East 29th, where an undetermined amount of cash and tobacco products were taken.

And multiple checks with a combined value of between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars were taken from a Bryan home. That’s after the victim mailed checks to a known person and were cashed by someone who was not the intended recipient.