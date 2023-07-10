Bryan Police Officer Seeing Traffic Infractions Ends In A Driver’s Arrest On Eight Charges

Photo of Raymond Nunn III from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

A Bryan police officer seeing a driver failing to signal and failing to yield resulted in a vehicular pursuit, a hit and run crash, a foot chase, a trip to the hospital, and the arrest of the driver on eight charges.

There are 32 pages of BPD arrest reports from the incident the afternoon of July 7.

They accuse 17 year old Raymond Nunn III of Bryan of driving a stolen car that eluded the officer until the hit and run crash at Groesbeck and Bittle.

Nunn was caught following a foot chase after the crash.

Video from a neighborhood home showed Nunn dropped a loaded handgun during the foot chase. That led to a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Nunn was also charged with giving a fake name and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He was taken to jail after being treated at the hospital after walking on glass from the crash.

Bonds on the BPD charges total $68,000 dollars.

And online jail records show Nunn is being held for state juvenile justice authorities.