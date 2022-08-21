Bryan Police Officer One Of Two People Hit By Gunfire Who Escape Serious Injuries

A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning.

According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting.

The officer and a resident living at the location of the disturbance sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was involved in a chase with DPS troopers. The pursuit ended just after 8:30 a.m. between Waco and Hillsboro when the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigations continue of the disturbance and the death of the suspect.

BPD has not disclosed the relationship between the victim of the disturbance and the suspect or the circumstances leading to the disturbance.