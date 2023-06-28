Bryan Police Make Pair of Marijuana Arrests

Bryan police conducting a traffic stop for a car without a front license plate arrested a passenger who had an active warrant for aggravated assault.

According to a BPD arrest report, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. One of the passengers, 30 year-old John Hardin Connelly of College Station, was arrested on the warrant before officers discovered a vacuum sealed bag containing marijuana that Connelly claimed was his.

In addition to going to jail for the warrant, Connelly was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BPD also arrested a man on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana after he enlisted his sister to help him not get pulled over.

19 year-old Jimmy Lee Galvan Jr. of Bryan was driving without a headlight when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Galvan was being followed by what turned out to be his sister in another vehicle, who attempted to block the officer from stopping her brother.

According to the arrest report, after Galvan pulled into a parking lot, he admitted that he asked his sister to drive behind him because he was scared of being pulled over for having a headlight out.

Galvan was booked on charges of evading arrest and marijuana possession. According to online court records, it was Galvan’s fifth arrest in the last two years. He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000.