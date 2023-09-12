Bryan Police Make More Arrests On Bryan ISD Campuses

Bryan police report no medical attention was required following two fights on Monday (September 11) in classrooms on Bryan ISD campuses that led to the arrests of three students. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that at Rudder High School, a 16 year old was charged with hitting a teacher and an officer. Another 16 year old was charged with striking a school employee and threatening to hit an officer. At Stephen F. Austin middle school, a 13 year old was arrested for assaulting another student.

Also on Monday, BPD school resource officers arrested a 13 year old at Davila Middle School for threatening a teacher with bodily harm.

Last Wednesday (September 6), Bryan police responded to two incidents involving weapons at Rudder High School. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a 15 year old student threw a stool at another student during a disturbance in a classroom. No one was hurt. The 15 year old was arrested for aggravated assault. In an unrelated incident, officers received a tip that a 14 year old student had a knife. School resource officers got the knife, and the student was released to school staff without being arrested.