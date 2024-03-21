Bryan Police Make An Arrest In One Of Eight Gunfire Incidents During March

Bryan police make an arrest in one of eight gunfire incidents reported during a two week period this month.

Jail records show 18 year old Joshua David Peterson of Bryan was involved in gunfire that struck a residence and an undisclosed number of vehicles.

Last Saturday’s (March 16) gunfire was south of Bryan High School on Pine Tree Drive.

BPD’s arrest report says Peterson was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Brazos County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday (March 20) for an undisclosed traffic infraction in College Station at Harvey Road and George Bush East.

The arrest report also shows the arresting officer asked for a higher bond with requirements that Peterson wear an ankle monitor and have a curfew.

Bond was set at $25,000 dollars on the charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Peterson was also arrested for possessing a THC vape pen. Bond on the charge of possessing a controlled substance was set at $15,000 dollars.

Online records showed he was still in jail as of Thursday afternoon (March 21).