Bryan Police Make An Arrest In A 1989 Murder

Bryan police make an arrest in a murder that took place in 1989.

The BPD arrest report says new DNA testing after the cold case was reopened in 2018 led to a blood match of the suspect and one of two co-workers who was stabbed multiple times.

A Lee County man, 52 year old Kevin Thomas of Dime Box, is accused of stabbing Martin Razo approximately 42 times.

The BPD arrest report says in October of 2020, results of a new DNA test resulted in investigators getting a search warrant to test the suspect’s blood.

Two and a half years later, BPD received results last week indicating a match. That led to Thomas being arrested on Thursday.

Thomas, Razo, and a man who died after he was stabbed approximately 21 times, Enrique Godoy, worked for a College Station landscaping company.

Thomas is not charged in Godoy’s death.

And Thomas denies being at Razos’s house, where Razos and Godoy died.

Thomas in jailed in lieu of a $300,000 dollar bond.