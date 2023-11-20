Bryan Police Investigating Two Incidents Involving Serious Bodily Injury

One involves a crash involving an accused drunk driver. This was Thursday night (November 16) in west Bryan on Traditions Boulevard near West Villa Maria. The driver and two passengers in the single vehicle crash were all taken to the hospital. Both passengers remain hospitalized Monday morning (November 20).

And Saturday morning (November 18), one person required medical attention after being struck in the face by one known and one unknown suspect. The victim was walking on Cypress Bend Circle, which is in the residential neighborhood west of Midtown Park and across Finfeather Road.