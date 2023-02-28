Bryan Police Investigating Two Early Saturday Morning Armed Robberies

Saturday around 3:30 in the morning, Bryan police respond to a pair of armed robberies that took place nine minutes and about two miles from each other.

No one was injured and investigators are looking into any relationship between the holdups.

In both cases, unknown suspects drove up to the victim, exited the vehicle, and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspects got an undisclosed amount of money on Antone Street, south of Sue Haswell Park.

At the other robbery, on Pease near Finfeather, there was no loss because the victim ran away.