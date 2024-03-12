Bryan Police Investigating Three Gunfire Incidents In An 18 Hour Period

Three times in a 12 hour period, Bryan police respond to gunfire reports. No injuries and no arrests have been reported.

Two of the incidents may be related. BPD officers went Monday (March 11) during the noon hour to a home on Leonard Road where a resident found a bullet inside their residence. That was nine hours after officers were a couple of blocks away on Jordan Loop where officers found evidence of gunfire.

BPD is still investigating shots being fired on Williamson Drive near Midtown Park’s skate park Sunday evening (March 10).

And College Station police continue to investigate gunfire Monday (March 11) at one in the morning in the area of Tarrow Drive and Spring Loop at The Halston apartments.