Bryan Police Investigating The Theft of $8,000 Dollars That Was In A Woman’s Purse

Bryan police is investigating the theft of $8,000 dollars that was in a woman’s purse.

The victim reported last Friday that on April 2, she gave a friend the purse containing the money in an envelope.

The victim did not tell the friend what was in the purse.

When the victim went to get her purse on April 4, the money was missing.

The victim said the friend denied ever going into the purse.

When the investigating officer asked the victim why they would give someone the purse with that much money, the victim said they had people coming to their house and they did not want them to take the money.