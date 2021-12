Additional Bryan police officers will be at high school campuses on Thursday.

According to BPD tweets, this is the result of threats circulating on social media targeting high schools.

While BPD takes “any threats as these seriously and will work to ensure the safety of our community”, the tweets also state they “do not believe them to be credible.”

BPD continues to investigate the threats, and anyone with information is asked to call 979-209-5300.