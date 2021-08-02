Bryan Police Investigating New E-Mail Scam Targeting Business Payroll Employees

Bryan police is investigating two reports from businessowners who have paid scammers instead of their employees.

Officer Kole Taylor says payroll employees have received spoof e-mails from scammers who changed bank account information.

Taylor asks those who handle payroll to confirm the bank account changes with the employee.

If you catch someone sending a spoof e-mail, Taylor says to not only delete it but add that address to your spam filter.

