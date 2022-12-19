Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings

Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics.

Someone was taken to the hospital Sunday night before 7 p.m. from gunfire in the area of Highway 21 and 17th Street. The condition of that person and the circumstances have not been disclosed.

The third shooting was Saturday around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center off South Texas near North Avenue. BPD officers who responded to a weekend disturbance heard gunfire and found one person who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.